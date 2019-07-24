

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman from Sydney have been charged after they allegedly robbed an elderly man of his wallet, which contained close to $5,000.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to Falmouth Street Sunday afternoon.

The 81-year-old victim told police that two people had robbed him of his wallet after a short interaction outside his vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene, but were located by patrol officers on Townsend Street a short time later.

The officers found a wallet and cash in their possession and arrested the man and woman at the scene.

Craig Gordon Wall and Tryah Mariel Nicholas have each been charged with robbery with violence.

They were remanded into custody and were set to appear in court Tuesday.