Cape Breton police search for missing North Sydney man

Police in Cape Breton continue to look for a 34-year-old man from North Sydney who was last seen on Sunday.

A news release from the Cape Breton Regional Police Service says they believe Kenneth Justin MacDonald (who goes by Justin) was last seen around 11 p.m. at the Irving gas station on Commercial Street in North Sydney.

MacDonald was believed to be travelling in a blue 2023 Kia Forte with a Nova Scotia licence plate FYZ715. However, investigators have since recovered that vehicle and Ground Search and Rescue crews concluded operations in the Ormond Crescent area of Mira Road.

MacDonald is described as five-foot-nine, 240 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and green eyes.

Police have released images of MacDonald at his last known location in hopes it will help find him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cape Breton Regional Police Service at (902) 563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at (902) 720-5719.

