    • Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville reunion

    A police car sits at the scene of the shooting at Africville Park in Halifax. (CTV/Paul Dewitt) A police car sits at the scene of the shooting at Africville Park in Halifax. (CTV/Paul Dewitt)
    Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.

    Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at a reunion at Africville Park in Halifax around 10 p.m. Two men allegedly exchanged gunfire, and shots went into the crowd, hitting a total of five people.

    The victims have been taken to the hospital. One has injuries which could be life-threatening.

    Halifax Mayor, Mike Savage, wrote in a statement to social media sharing his condolences.

    Nova Scotia NDP leader, Claudia Chender also made a statement on social media, saying "It is tragic to see the important annual Africville Reunion fathering marred by senseless violence. My heart is with all those present and the organizers who worked so hard to bring this celebration to life."

    "Given the events of Saturday night, all further activities and events have been cancelled for this year’s 41st Annual Africville Family Reunion. Thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. God bless,” said Irvine Carvery, who is part of the board of the Africville Genealogy Society.

    Police are asking the public to remain away from Africville Park as officers conduct their investigation, which police say is in its early stages.

    Anyone with information can contact the police at 902-490-5020. 

