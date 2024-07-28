ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.

    RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Mill Cove at approximately 9:35 p.m.

    Officers believe the crash occurred when the vehicle lost a tire, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway. Three passengers, a 19-year-old man and two 23-year-old women were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

    Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News