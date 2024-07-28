Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway

Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.

RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Mill Cove at approximately 9:35 p.m.

Officers believe the crash occurred when the vehicle lost a tire, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway. Three passengers, a 19-year-old man and two 23-year-old women were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

