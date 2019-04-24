

CTV Atlantic





John Hutchinson and his wife say they haven't heard much from police regarding their investigation into his sister's disappearance.

Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of when police launched their investigation into what happened to 59-year-old Debbie Hutchinson.

“It has been frustrating,” said John Hutchinson, Debbie’s brother. “Especially when the first police officer said they would get in touch with me every Friday and give me an update one way or another. They haven't done that and that's not the way I do business.”

Debbie's car was found burned in the woods in the Cossitt Heights area of Sydney in April 2017.

On Wednesday, investigators released detailed information into the work they've done since then.

The investigation has included interviewing more than 60 people, canvassing Debbie's neighbourhood, and reviewing surveillance video at local businesses she was last in.

Still they have found very little and can't say whether foul play was involved.

“You need that evidence to say foul play,” said Staff Sgt. Kenny Routledge of the Cape Breton Regional Police. “We don't have any evidence whatsoever to say there's foul play. The car is there and burned, but as far as the whereabouts or what happened to Debbie Hutchinson herself, we don't have any evidence.”

Debbie Hutchinson's car was seen travelling just a few kilometres away from her home, on the other side of a wooded area. While police centred their investigation in that area, they say she could be anywhere.

“She is last known to be in the local area on April15, 2017, doing local purchases within the Sydney area,” Routledge said.

He says the car is the thorn in the investigation and makes this case more of a highlighted file.

The family fears the worst.

“Something happened,” John Hutchinson says. “Something really bad happened.”

He is pleading for anyone who knows something to come forward and give this family some sort of closure after two years.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.