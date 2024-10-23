Cape Breton's Seal Island Bridge set to begin next phase of multi-year rehabilitation

The next phase of the multi-year rehabilitation of the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton, officially called the Great Bras d’Or Crossing, is set to begin.

The bridge, which spans the St. Andrew’s Channel in Cape Breton's Victoria County, is a well-known landmark and provides a transportation link for people travelling the Trans-Canada Highway through Cape Breton.

Engineers from Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Works shared details of a plan last year, developed with consulting firm COWI, to extend the life of the bridge up to 15 more years.

Work of the bridge's trusses started this year and more tenders will be issued early in the new year.

“This is a crucial crossing, and we have to keep this essential transportation corridor open for people living in Cape Breton and for the goods, services and visitors that cross it every day,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland in a news release Wednesday.

“Over the past year, we started the work to reinforce the structure’s steel trusses, and this investment will help us complete our rehabilitation plan.”

Last year, the government says the rehabilitation project would cost at least $10 million and take three to four years. It also said the project should be complete by 2027.

In an updated news release Wednesday, the province said it is spending an additional $45 million on the project over the next four years, with work now expected to be complete in 2028.

The province says the bridge remains structurally safe but requires rehabilitation to maintain its safety and reliability.

The Seal Island Bridge opened in 1961.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.