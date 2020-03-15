GLACE BAY, N.S. -- On Friday, The Cape Breton Regional Municipality closed all recreational facilities amid COVID-19 concerns. While it's a necessary safety precaution, the closure, unfortunately, means the cancellation of one of Nova Scotia's largest adult hockey tournaments, the Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament – a loss felt both on and off the ice.

On Saturday, chairman of the Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament, Richie Warren, prepared to deliver the news that the 2020 instalment of the event will not happen on Thursday.

"It's the first time it has happened in 31 years," says Warren. "I spoke to Mrs. Ryan; she is broken-hearted; she is disappointed. But we are all thinking the same way – everyone made the right decision."

The cancellation came after CBRM mayor, Cecil Clarke, held an emergency meeting and announced the closure of all recreational buildings.

"It's disappointing, to say the least," says Clarke. "But… we're doing the right thing – we have made the right choice to make sure public safety is paramount."

Ninety-six teams from across the country and the United States were scheduled to play; however, the cancellation is resulting in an economic loss of over $3 million.

"We were shocked," says CBRM councillor, George MacDonald. "It's a real blow to the community and businesses around here. The hotels, some of the taverns, you name it –they really benefit from the Vince Ryan."

MacDonald hopes the municipality, province and the federal government will step up to help the tournament cover any financial loss.

Warren notes over the years, big winners of the Vince Ryan Memorial Tournament have received scholarships.

"I do not know at this time, but, if we have money left over, we will definitely be giving scholarships," says Warren. "Now, with the tournament cancelled, we are going to be giving every team a refund on their entrance fee."

Meanwhile, Warren says many questions remain unanswered for himself and his organization as the world continues to adjust to a virus that has taken on a life of its own.