A 14-year-old Cape Breton teen is carving a name for himself this weekend at the STIHL Timbersports Competition in Sydney.

Marc Timmons is a participant in the competition this weekend, competing against veterans of the craft.

“I started when I was 10 or 11. I’ve been doing it ever since,” said Marc.

“Marc is hardcore,” said wood carver, Joel Palmer.

Palmer is from Browns Flat, N.B., and is one of the best at chainsaw wood carving in the country. He’s mentored Marc from a young age and says he couldn’t be more impressed with his skills.

“I’ve seen him since he started when he was younger, like, 10 years of age, 11 years of age,” said Palmer. “I had the opportunity to kind of show him a few things and I’ve seen that progression, and he’s doing awesome.”

This week, some of the veteran carvers competing in Sydney stayed with Marc and his family, giving him a chance to learn some tricks of the trade from some of the best.

“Marc doesn’t get very excited, as you seen!” said Marc’s mother, Daunette Timmons. “He doesn’t express himself very much, but it’s a huge learning experience for him.”

CTV met Marc when he first started wood carving about 3 years ago. Since then, he's only learned to master his skills even more.

Once this competition is complete, Marc isn’t setting down the chainsaw anytime soon. He’ll be competing closer to his home at the carving event in Dundee, N.S. this week.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool. They can do some stuff pretty fast. They’re pretty good at it,” said Marc.

Marc has always been a man of few words, letting the chainsaw do the talking for him. When others speak of him, they figure the sky is the limit with how far he can go with his skills.

“He’s got a gift,” said Palmer. “That’s for sure, yeah!”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald