Cape Breton University food bank cannot keep up with demand: student union president

A sign outside of Cape Breton University is pictured in an undated file image. (CTV Atlantic) A sign outside of Cape Breton University is pictured in an undated file image. (CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 63 per cent in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost US$3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.

5 things to know for Monday, March 20, 2023

A woman is suing Tim Hortons after suffering major burns from allegedly "superheated" tea, the body of one victim has been found while six remain missing at the site of a fire in Old Montreal, and Pierre Poilievre calls for national standardized tests to licence doctors trained outside Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island