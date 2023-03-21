Cape Breton University food bank sees double normal demand as grocery prices rise

Organizers with the Cape Breton Student Union's food bank are pictured. (Kyle Moore/CTV) Organizers with the Cape Breton Student Union's food bank are pictured. (Kyle Moore/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island