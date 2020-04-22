SYDNEY, N.S. -- A Maritime university is sharing a special rendition of a classic Nova Scotia song in hopes of providing comfort during a time of tragedy.

At Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., it is tradition to close its convocation ceremony with the school’s official song, “Rise Again.”

The university was forced to cancel its spring convocation as a result of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As a surprise for graduates, the school planned a star-studded version of “Rise Again.”

The idea was to share the song near the planned convocation date of May 9. However, that plan changed after 22 Nova Scotians lost their lives this past weekend, in what is now one of the deadliest massacres in Canadian history.

“The tragedy of the weekend, coupled with the pandemic, has left us all reeling,” says David Dingwall, president and vice-chancellor of Cape Breton University.

Dingwall says, in light of the shootings, the school decided to release the song early in hopes of providing comfort during a tragic time.

The video features two members of the choral ensemble The Men of The Deeps, who are among the who’s who of Cape Breton musicians who contributed to the project.

“We were doing it for the convocation of CBU, not knowing that this was going to happen at the time,” says Mickey MacIntyre, a member of The Men of The Deeps.

“It was so fitting that once this was done, and all this tragedy took place, it was so fitting to do it at this time.”

“Rise Again” is a song that has served Nova Scotia as a rallying cry in the past. Now, in the province’s darkest hour, it has risen again as an anthem of sorts.

“That song has always had that meaning and it will be used again, and again, and again as needed,” says Stephen Muise, the choir director for The Men of The Deeps.

The video also features the song’s original composer, Leon Dubinsky, and artists like Bruce Guthro, The Barra MacNeils, and Joella Foulds.

“I think the song itself is something that we gravitate towards when we seem to be questioning the future and so, while I'm recording it, I'm thinking, 'Yes, we will be OK. We will get through this,'” says Foulds.