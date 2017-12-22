A woman from Cape Breton is wishing for a Christmas miracle after she lost the wedding ring given to her by her late husband.

It’s been nine months since Paulette Corbett’s husband passed away and five days since she last saw her ring.

She says those five days have felt like an eternity.

“He gave it to me on Christmas and now he’s not here and it’s Christmas again, plus our anniversary today,” she says.

Friday would have been their 38th wedding anniversary.

The ring is a gold wedding band with five small diamonds on it. Paulette says she lost the ring on Sunday while she was out shopping.

Paulette says she’s searched for hours looking for the ring that means so much to her.

“Shook my gloves, checked my pockets. I’ve gone through the compost, I’ve gone through everything and I just can’t find it.”

Paullette figures she lost her ring at the Mayflower Mall while at either The Bay or David’s Tea.

Mall Manager Greg Morrison says he’s holding out hope that someone will find the ring and return it.

"This is one of our biggest shopping days of the season and there's many Good Samaritans out there that would be more than willing to help out,” says Morrison.

Morrison says despite the large holiday crowds, the ring hasn't turned up yet.

Paulette says her husband gave her the band on their 27th anniversary because they couldn't afford a ring back when they were married. She says if, in a roundabout way, she were able to get it for Christmas a second time, it would make her holidays.

“It’d mean everything,” she says.

A local jewelry store has offered Paulette a replacement ring free of charge, "in the spirit of Christmas," they say.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.