

CTV Atlantic





The world’s best athletes competing in Pyeongchang are giving Maritimers on the other side of the world motivation.

Angelique Swann says she doesn't have to look far for inspiration as she watches the winter games in her home in Sydney, N.S., while recovering from a car accident.

Swann wears a neck brace now after she was hit by a car last month.

Not long ago, Canadian hockey player Wojtek Wolski wore the same neck brace. Now Wolski is one of Canada’s top scorers.

"When you see an Olympian with this similar injury who has come back to play in the Olympics… that really... it just inspires you,” said Swann.

Another source of inspiration for Cape Bretoners is Mark McMorris. The Canadian bronze medalist nearly lost his life after a painful crash during a training session just over a year ago.

“I’m feeling really honoured to be on the podium again in my second Olympics,” said McMorris. “It hasn’t been an easy road.”

Another Cape Bretoner, Kurtis Deveaux said he has had his share of overcoming adversity.

Deveaux was born with spina bifida, but says he has always tried to find ways to take part in sports.

"If you can't rally behind people like this, who can you rally behind? I mean they're just... it's just amazing,” said Deveaux.

Last year, Deveaux was part of Nova Scotia's Sledge Hockey Team that competed at Nationals.

He says athletes who find strength in adversity like McMorris and Wolski embody the true spirit of the Olympic games.

"The Olympics are all about fighting through whatever obstacles get thrown your way,” he said. “Some people have an easier road to it than others, but those two guys in particular have had a really tough time…but here they are!"

Deaveaux says he expects his biggest source of inspiration to come when Canada’s Sledge Hockey team hits the ice in Pyeonchang in a couple of weeks.

"It gives you something to strive for and even if you don't make it to that level, even to just be able to participate…just to look at these people and say, 'I can do what they do.’”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.