Cause of Saturday fire in Moncton under investigation

First responders in Moncton were busy Saturday evening battling a structure fire on University Avenue.

Around 7:30 p.m., Moncton Fire crews responded to a report of a fire in a three-storey apartment building.

According to Platoon Chief Brian McDonald, the fire began on the main floor of the apartment building, before extending to parts of the second and third floors.

“The priority was to extinguish the blaze and search for occupants,” McDonald tells CTV Atlantic.

Crews from NB Power, Moncton Public Works, and paramedics were also on scene for assistance.

Despite the significant damage to the building, McDonald noted the fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries as a result of the incident. He said four apartments were damaged by the flames, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Moncton Fire.