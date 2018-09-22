

SYDNEY, C.B. - An influx of students at Cape Breton University has the post-secondary institution feeling the effect of growing pains.

Finding housing was a major challenge for students when they first arrived, with many staying on couches and in cramped quarters as the university scrambled to assist with the housing shortage.

But another unexpected issue has cropped up as some students say they’ve had wait times of up to three hours for public transportation from campus.

Cape Breton University Student Union President Guny Brar says this problem is especially impacting the international student population.

“They don’t have their own transportation to get to school, and it has been a challenge,” said Brar.

The university has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the municipality to address these issues for student transit, and CBU will spend $180,000 to ensure a Sunday service is available to students.

“This is going to have a phenomenal impact not only for the student s here at Cape Breton University, but our wider community,” said Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor, Cecil Clarke, “The Sunday service being added on, the additional routes-- it’s a treat to be driving around and seeing people at bus stops that were once vacant.”

Transit officials have also made changes during the week by adding larger buses on busier routes – a welcome change for students.

“It has been an issue especially during peak hours and they are trying to expand bus services, especially during those hours – in the morning when people are trying to get to school and in the afternoon it’s packed,” said Brar.

Officials are hopeful that the short term financial commitments will translate into immediate returns in the community.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.