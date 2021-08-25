LOUISBOURG, N.S. -- A pair of celebrity designers are creating a buzz in one Cape Breton community that has been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrity designers Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan are the new owners of the Point of View Suites in Louisbourg, N.S. – the only seaside resort in the community.

"We're going to use design to put this resort on the map and also sing the praises of Louisbourg," explains Colin.

The pair from Scotland, now based in Toronto, are best known for their popular TV shows and best selling books.

Those in the community hope the new purchase will help attract more visitors back to the area after COVID-19 pushed many of them away.

"We would like to add another wing, if there's appetite. We would like to add some tiny homes and maybe some domes," says Justin. "All of the things the modern day traveller really wants these days."

Colin and Justin say the plan is to remodel the current suites and ocean-side beach house. They also plan to relaunch the former beggars banquet area next year as a restaurant with live music.

"Justin and I post COVID, we've been sitting in our homes like everyone else, trapped for over a year," said Colin. "We suddenly realized that we spend 90 per cent of our time behind our computers and this is the answer. We want to stand up, we want to talk to people, we want to live a different life and we want to do it in Cape Breton."

CBRM Councillor James Edwards is hoping the new initiative will create spinoffs for the rest of the community.

"They're bringing people to the community and with that, it's helping with other establishments in the Louisburg area," said Edwards. "It's so exciting. They've really embraced the island and generated such a buzz in the community."

The Scottish duo has already relaunched the breakfast and brunch menu ahead of schedule due to the demand from locals.

"They're super encouraging about having someone from away, from far away, from Scotland here investing," said Colin. "So, that really helps you and gives you some confidence and really makes you feel like we're doing the right decision by being here in Cape Breton."