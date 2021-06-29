HOPEWELL CAPE, N.B. -- A popular attraction in New Brunswick that draws many international travellers was the site of a change of command ceremony Tuesday morning.

Base Gagetown's ceremony drew much attention to the shores of Hopewell Rocks, where tourists are beginning to visit once again.

"This is one of New Brunswick’s greatest landmarks and we are proud to be based out of New Brunswick," says Lt.-Col. Trevor Norton, outgoing commanding officer.

"Generally we would do a large parade but with COVID, it was simply not possible.”

Throughout the pandemic, tourist attractions have struggled to bring back visitors but that is starting to change.

“They approached us, it was their idea. As soon as we got the first email it was like, aw man can you picture that happening on our ocean floor with the bagpipes? We jumped all over it," says Kevin Snair, public relations and marketing coordinator with Hopewell Rocks.

Now that travel restrictions have been loosened, many are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Tourist Cristy Clarke and her family travelled to New Brunswick from Quebec to see family after the pandemic kept them apart.

"We decided to come down today because my mother moved to New Brunswick a year ago from Newfoundland to Moncton, and this is one of the places she fell in love with," says Clarke.

As summer begins in the Maritimes, tourist operators are feeling optimistic about the months ahead and people starting to travel once again.

"People, you know, they want to have those family connections first and we're expecting big things in the next few weeks, we can't wait to welcome everyone," says Snair.

A new beginning, not just for the Army, but hopefully for Maritime tourist operators as well.