SYDNEY, N.S. -- A major food delivery aimed at helping those most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Cape Breton on Wednesday.

More than 40,000 pounds of non-perishable food was delivered at the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion in Sydney, N.S.

It came all the way from Brampton, Ont., the home base for the Canadian branch of the charity Khalsa-Aid.

Most of the volunteers packaging it all up Wednesday were international students, who organizers say have been among the hardest-hit with job losses and layoffs during COVID-19.

"We have a lot of international students here, and the unemployment rate here is already high enough," said Parteek (Gunny) Brar. "Especially with the pandemic, it doesn't look very pretty, so it was primarily to help international students. But then we saw there is demand for this kind of grocery delivery in non-international student populations, so we decided to expand it to anyone who was vulnerable in Cape Breton."

The local group heading it up says it plans to deliver the food throughout the community over the next two weeks.