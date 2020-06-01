Charlottetown man dies after being struck by vehicle
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 10:45AM ADT Last Updated Monday, June 1, 2020 10:46AM ADT
(File image)
HALIFAX -- A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in New Perth, P.E.I., over the weekend.
The RCMP, Montague Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the collision on Route 3 around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old man was from Charlottetown.
Road conditions were clear at the time.
Police say the highway was closed for more than three hours as a collision analyst attended the scene.
Police say the incident is still under investigation at this time.
They did not release any other details about the collision.