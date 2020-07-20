HALIFAX -- Police in Charlottetown are treating the deaths of a mother and her daughter as a murder-suicide.

Officers with the Charlottetown Police Services responded to a home in the Sherwood area at 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a family member expressed concerns about the girl’s well-being.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 47-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter inside the home.

Police say investigators have been collecting exhibits and conducting interviews since the bodies were found.

Forensic autopsies were conducted in Halifax on Sunday. Police are still awaiting the autopsy results and toxicology reports to determine the cause of their deaths.

However, police say officers immediately noticed a noxious substance when they entered the home Saturday morning. The substance was later determined to be high levels of carbon monoxide.

“We are not anticipating any charges in this matter and we are not seeking anyone other than potential witnesses,” said Charlottetown Police Services Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell in a news release.

“Although we will not be releasing the names of the people involved at this point, we are aware that many in the community already know their identities.”

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with the woman or her daughter last week to contact their non-emergency line 902-629-4172.