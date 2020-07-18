HALIFAX -- Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I. are investigating the deaths of a 47-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter after their bodies were discovered in a Sherwood home overnight Friday.

Police believe it is an isolated incident and say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The Major Crime Unit with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the deaths and forensic autopsies are scheduled for Sunday in Halifax.