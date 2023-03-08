Charlottetown residents to discuss safe injection site at community meeting Wednesday
Charlottetown residents will have a chance to voice their opinions at a community meeting Wednesday night about a so-called harm reduction site slated to open in the city.
The site, at 33 Belmont St., would provide a space for people to use drugs they obtained themselves under medical supervision and with access to drug contamination testing.
The Prince Edward Island government, which is opening the site, says it will save lives, but some residents are worried, according to the city councillor who represents an area about a block away.
Ward 4 Coun. Mitchell Tweel says residents he’s spoken to are upset about the site.
“They feel quite strongly this is the wrong location,” Tweel said in an interview Wednesday, noting the site’s proximity to a junior high, an elementary school and a seniors’ home.
One “so-called consultation” meeting was held last month, but residents remain strongly opposed, said Tweel.
He says residents are worried it will affect the neighbourhood the same way an outreach centre for vulnerable people has over the last year or so.
“People don’t feel safe in their neighbourhoods anymore,” Tweel said, referring to Euston Street centre. “Taxpayers want and deserve safety, security, predictability and consistency in their neighbourhoods.”
Tweel says a more suitable location would be on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital campus, where users could get proper nutrition and take courses to “reintegrate into the community.”
CTV News has reached out to Coun. Justin Muttart, who represents Ward 2, where the harm reduction site is expected to open, but has not heard back.
P.E.E.R.S. Alliance, a harm-reduction organization based on P.E.I., will operate the site.
The province says with drug overdoses on the rise on the Island the location is a strategic option based on the urgent need, construction timelines and implementation costs.
An overdose prevention site is a federally-approved service. The province says it will offer users the opportunity to connect with services like housing supports and addictions and mental health treatment.
Government says the site won’t impact public safety and will reduce open-air drug use.
