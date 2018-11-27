

HALIFAX -- Several Nova Scotia communities are reviewing safety measures for upcoming holiday parades after Saturday's deadly accident in Yarmouth.

Four-year-old MaCali Cormier died after she was run over by a float as the town's annual Christmas Parade of Lights was drawing to a close.

In light of the tragedy, deputy fire chief Tom Steele says the committee for the Westville Parade of Lights will meet Wednesday to review safety precautions ahead of this Saturday's event.

Steele, who is also the parade chairman, says existing rules prohibit people from getting on and off floats, from throwing candy from floats, and require that people stay a safe distance from floats.

He says the committee is working with police to ensure there is no parking along the parade route, and will add more parade volunteers to ensure participants and spectators don't walk beside the floats.

Paula Beck-MacKenzie, chairwoman of the Dec. 9 Christmas on the Canal Parade of Lights in Fall River, says her committee also met following the tragedy and will require any parade participant under 10 years of age to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, while every young participant will be given a lighted baton to help with visibility.

Although tragedies like the Yarmouth death are rare, multiple people have been killed during parades in Canada over the last decade.