Church built more than a century ago destroyed by fire in N.B. community

Cap-Pelé Fire Chief Ronald Cormier says his department responded to a call around 6:00 a.m. Thursday of a fire at Saint-Timothée Parish, just off of Highway 15. Cap-Pelé Fire Chief Ronald Cormier says his department responded to a call around 6:00 a.m. Thursday of a fire at Saint-Timothée Parish, just off of Highway 15.

Atlantic Top Stories