Church built more than a century ago destroyed by fire in N.B. community

MONCTON -

A church built more than a century ago was destroyed by an early morning fire in Shemogue, New Brunswick Thursday.

Cap-Pelé Fire Chief Ronald Cormier says his department responded to a call around 6:00 a.m. of a fire at Saint-Timothée Parish, just off of Highway 15.

Five different fire departments from surrounding communities responded to the fire including Shediac, Beaubassin-est, and Port Elgin. Despite their efforts, Cormier says the building was a total loss.

Cormier says the fire that started outside of the church was small when crews initially arrived on the scene, but strong winds and snow early Thursday morning made it difficult to contain. The flames spread throughout the church and up to the attic, destroying the entire building.

The church belongs to the Archdiocese of Moncton and according to their website, construction for the house of worship began in 1903 and finished in 1916. The building was then moved by horses across the ice to the other side of the river at 'Avard’s Corner’ in 1917.

Crews were able to save some items from the building, including the bell from the church steeple which collapsed early this morning.

Cormier says an investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.