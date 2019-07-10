Featured
City closes popular Dartmouth swimming hole because of high bacteria in water
A lifeguard is seen at Albro Lake in Dartmouth. (CTV Atlantic)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:36PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:45PM ADT
A popular Dartmouth lake is closed to swimmers because of high bacteria levels in the water.
The Halifax Regional Municipality advised residents Wednesday that the supervised beach will be closed until further notice.
“Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised and four unsupervised municipal beaches during the summer months,” the city said in a news release. “Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.”
The city says high bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures. “Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels,” the cite news release said. “The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.”
For more information on municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, please visit the city’s beaches page.