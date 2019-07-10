

A popular Dartmouth lake is closed to swimmers because of high bacteria levels in the water.

The Halifax Regional Municipality advised residents Wednesday that the supervised beach will be closed until further notice.

“Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised and four unsupervised municipal beaches during the summer months,” the city said in a news release. “Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.”

The city says high bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures. “Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels,” the cite news release said. “The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.”

For more information on municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, please visit the city’s beaches page.