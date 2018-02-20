

Water will be the topic of discussion Tuesday night at a special meeting of Saint John Common Council after west-side residents filed a class action lawsuit against the city.

The municipality has received more than 100 reports of leaking pipes since switching the west side water supply from Spruce Lake to a well field in South Bay last September.

The lawsuit accuses the city of negligence and breach of contract. It demands the city pay for the cost of leaking pipes and other damages.

Mayor Don Darling will provide an update on the matter Tuesday night.

“Perhaps hundreds of people will come to the council chamber for what will likely be a fairly short meeting,” Darling said. “We will be announcing public information sessions on the west side this week, as I promised at my last session a week ago Thursday."

The time and place for those sessions will be announced Tuesday, including two that will happen Thursday night at St. Mark's United Church on the west side of the city.

The city has gathered a panel of water experts to address any questions residents may have.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. The lawsuit has yet to be certified.

City staff says they are aware that the action has been filed and the matter is under review

The city says it is not in a position to comment.

