City paints over 3D crosswalk in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:40PM ADT
The so-called 3D crosswalk in Dartmouth has been erased by the municipality.
Artist Doug Carleton painted black lines to accompany the existing white lines in an attempt to make it more visible.
Many in the neighborhood seem to like the idea, but he did not get permission before starting the piece.
After reviewing the situation, municipal crews arrived at the Elliot Street intersection this morning with graffiti removal solution.