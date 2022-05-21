Claudia Chender sole candidate running as leader of Nova Scotia's NDP

HALIFAX -

Claudia Chender is the unopposed candidate running to be the next leader of Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party.

The deadline to enter the leadership race passed Saturday afternoon with Chender as the sole registered candidate.

Chender, who was first elected in 2017 and now represents the riding of Dartmouth South, issued a statement saying she is humbled by the level of support from the party and her campaign is not over.

While she is the only candidate, Chender cannot be confirmed as leader until a vote at the party's convention in late June.

Until then, Chender says she will continue to travel the province and speak to as many members as possible.

Current NDP leader Gary Burrill announced in November he would be stepping back from the leadership role he's held since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.