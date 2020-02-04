SALISBURY, N.B. -- A New Brunswick woman was driving home this past weekend when she says ice flew off an oncoming vehicle and smashed through her windshield.

Brittny Goddard only sustained minor injuries, but it could have been much worse.

While driving on the Salisbury backroad on Sunday, just a few minutes from home, she crossed paths with a pickup truck towing a trailer.

"I just seen the trailer go by and my first thought was, 'Wow he was really close to my side of the road and he was going really fast,'" Goddard said.

That's when she says a sheet of ice flew off the oncoming vehicle and crashed through her front window.

"My windshield was smashed and first thing I did was look in the mirror and I had blood on my face," Goddard said.

She was in tears and disbelief, sitting in a pile of glass and picking the pieces out of her hair and her face.

"I was in so much shock, I just kinda sat there," Goddard said.

Goddard says she not sure if the truck driver saw the impact, but the vehicle kept going, and she was unable to get the drivers' information.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution to make sure the glass wasn't embedded too far her skin.

She's thankful she was wearing her glasses.

"So many things that kinda run through your head," Goddard said. "This could've happened, that could've happened. Like, I could've lost my vision if I wasn't wearing my glasses."

Her story has now been shared on Facebook almost 9,000 times.

Goddard hopes her story will serve as a reminder to drivers to take a few minutes to clean the snow off their vehicles before getting behind the wheel to avoid injuring anyone -- or worse.

"Please clean your vehicles off, because this could happen to someone you love, your family, you never know," Goddard said. "And it could've been a lot worse."

She says she is still processing the startling experience, but is grateful she made it out OK.