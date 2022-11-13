Close to $250K of vehicles, tools stolen from public works department: N.B. RCMP
The Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating a break and enter and theft from a public works department in Riverview, New Brunswick.
Police told CTV Atlantic two vehicles, tools and generators were stolen from the building late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
“Individuals entered the secure premises and stole items valued at close to $250,000,” said Sgt. Marie-Eve MacKenzie-Plante. “Police were able to relocate many of the items including vehicles.”
The items were stolen from a secure compound, but there was no one in the building at the time of the break-in and theft.
The incident remains under investigation and the Codiac Regional RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
