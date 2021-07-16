Serves 4

Prep time 20 minutes

This dish can be served hot or cold

Ingredients

1 pack Soba Noodles (can also use buckwheat, ramen, or any noodle of your choice)

1 – 2 ripe Avocado

1 clove Garlic

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 tsp Sesame Oil

3 tbsp Miso Paste or Soybean Paste

1 Lime

1 tsp Red Chilli Flakes (optional)

1 tsp Sesame Seeds (optional)

227 - 500 gm Hot Smoked Salmon

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions