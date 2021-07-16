Advertisement
Avocado Miso Soba Noodles with Hot Smoked Salmon
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 11:16AM ADT Last Updated Friday, July 16, 2021 11:32AM ADT
Serves 4
Prep time 20 minutes
This dish can be served hot or cold
Ingredients
- 1 pack Soba Noodles (can also use buckwheat, ramen, or any noodle of your choice)
- 1 – 2 ripe Avocado
- 1 clove Garlic
- 1 tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 tsp Sesame Oil
- 3 tbsp Miso Paste or Soybean Paste
- 1 Lime
- 1 tsp Red Chilli Flakes (optional)
- 1 tsp Sesame Seeds (optional)
- 227 - 500 gm Hot Smoked Salmon
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions
- Ensure Smoked Salmon is thawed prior to cook
- Boil Soba Noodles in salted water – follow instructions on packaging and drain. Set aside until ready for use.
- In a blender or food processor combine 1 Avocado, 1 tbsp Olive Oil, 1 tsp Sesame Oil, 3 tbsp Miso/Soybean Paste, juice and zest of 1 Lime, and blitz until smooth. Feel free to add more oil if it isn’t smooth enough. The sauce should be smooth without any chunks.
- Add avocado sauce to noodles and mix.
- Place sauced noodles in serving plates or shallow bowls, crumble desired amount of smoked salmon over noodles, sprinkle Sesame Seeds and Chilli Flakes onto dish, squeeze a dash of lime juice over your plate and serve. You may choose to add salt and pepper to season.
