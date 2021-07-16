Serves 4

Prep time 20 minutes

This dish can be served hot or cold

Ingredients

  • 1 pack Soba Noodles (can also use buckwheat, ramen, or any noodle of your choice)
  • 1 – 2 ripe Avocado
  • 1 clove Garlic
  • 1 tbsp Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp Sesame Oil
  • 3 tbsp Miso Paste or Soybean Paste
  • 1 Lime
  • 1 tsp Red Chilli Flakes (optional)
  • 1 tsp Sesame Seeds (optional)
  • 227 - 500 gm Hot Smoked Salmon
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Ensure Smoked Salmon is thawed prior to cook
  2. Boil Soba Noodles in salted water – follow instructions on packaging and drain. Set aside until ready for use.
  3. In a blender or food processor combine 1 Avocado, 1 tbsp Olive Oil, 1 tsp Sesame Oil, 3 tbsp Miso/Soybean Paste, juice and zest of 1 Lime, and blitz until smooth. Feel free to add more oil if it isn’t smooth enough. The sauce should be smooth without any chunks.
  4. Add avocado sauce to noodles and mix.
  5. Place sauced noodles in serving plates or shallow bowls, crumble desired amount of smoked salmon over noodles, sprinkle Sesame Seeds and Chilli Flakes onto dish, squeeze a dash of lime juice over your plate and serve. You may choose to add salt and pepper to season.