Nova Scotia man dies in New Brunswick car crash

A man from Amherst, N.S., died in a two-vehicle crash in Point de Bute, N.B., on Wednesday.

Police responded to the reported collision on Route 16 around 3:42 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Officers believe a van travelling westbound failed to stop and rear-ended a transport truck.

The 33-year-old driver of the van died at the scene while the transport truck driver was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

