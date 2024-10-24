ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia man dies in New Brunswick car crash

    A man from Amherst, N.S., died in a two-vehicle crash in Point de Bute, N.B., on Wednesday.

    Police responded to the reported collision on Route 16 around 3:42 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

    Officers believe a van travelling westbound failed to stop and rear-ended a transport truck.

    The 33-year-old driver of the van died at the scene while the transport truck driver was uninjured.

    The investigation is ongoing.

