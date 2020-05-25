Blueberry Crumble
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 10:48AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 6 cups (600 grams) blueberries
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1/4 cup (60 grams) granulated sugar
- 1-1/2 tablespoons (25 grams) cornstarch
- 1-1/2 teaspoons (8 grams) cinnamon, divided
- 1 cup (120 grams) whole wheat or spelt flour
- 1/2 cup (45 grams) rolled oats
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) brown sugar
- 1/2 cup (115 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/4 cup cream cheese (30 grams)
- Ice cream, optional
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F (205°C).
- Gently toss together blueberries, lemon zest and juice, granulated sugar, cornstarch and one teaspoon (five grams) of cinnamon in a large bowl.
- Pour mixture from bowl into a 20 centimeter square baking pan and place pan on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Mix together flour, oats, brown sugar and remaining cinnamon in a medium bowl. Using hands, rub the butter into the oat mixture until it resembles wet sand.
- Sprinkle oat mixture over fruit then dot mixture with cream cheese. Bake until fruit is bubbling and top is golden, about 30 minutes. Cool for ten minutes before serving with ice cream, if desired.
Recipe courtesy Mary Berg