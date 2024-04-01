ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Greasy Gourmet Potatoes

    Ingredients:

    • 800gm package of hash browns
    • ½ cup melted butter
    • 1 can cream of mushroom soup
    • 1 diced shallot
    • 350 gm shredded cheddar cheese
    • 1 cup diced ham
    • 2 cups crushed potato chips
    • ¼ cup melted butter
    • Can add additional leftover vegetables

    Instructions:

    1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
    2. Combine 800gm hash browns, ½ cup melted butter, 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1 diced shallot, 350gm shredded cheddar cheese, and 1 cup diced ham. Mix until combined.
    3. You can add additional leftover vegetables, as desired.
    4. Place in ovenproof pan.
    5. Mix ¼ cup melted butter with 2 cups crushed potato chips and top mixture.
    6. Bake for 45 minutes or until warmed through.

    Enjoy! 

    B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020

    A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.

