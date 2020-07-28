Advertisement
Grilled Avocado Street Corn Salad
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 5:25PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 2 cobs of corn, grilled
- 3 avocados, halved
- 1/4 cup Hellman’s Smoked Peach Sauce
- 10-12 cherry tomatoes
- 2 green onions, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup pickled onions
- 1/4 cup pickled jalapeños (optional)
- 1/4 cup cotija cheese crumbles (optional - if making this recipe plant-based, omit)
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 cup Hellman’s Cilantro Lime Sauce
Directions:
- Preheat grill to high heat and allow to pre-heat for 10-12 minutes.
- Brush Smoked Peach sauce on avocado halves.
- Place avocados cut side down in the grill and flip after 2-3 minutes per side. Allow to cool.
- Meanwhile, combine all other ingredients into a large bowl.
- Spoon out grilled avocado into the salad and stir to combine.
- Chill until ready to serve.
RELATED IMAGES