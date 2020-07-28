Ingredients:

  • 2 cobs of corn, grilled
  • 3 avocados, halved
  • 1/4 cup Hellman’s Smoked Peach Sauce
  • 10-12 cherry tomatoes
  • 2 green onions, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup pickled onions
  • 1/4 cup pickled jalapeños (optional)
  • 1/4 cup cotija cheese crumbles (optional - if making this recipe plant-based, omit)
  • 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Hellman’s Cilantro Lime Sauce

Directions:

  1. Preheat grill to high heat and allow to pre-heat for 10-12 minutes.
  2. Brush Smoked Peach sauce on avocado halves.
  3. Place avocados cut side down in the grill and flip after 2-3 minutes per side. Allow to cool.
  4. Meanwhile, combine all other ingredients into a large bowl.
  5. Spoon out grilled avocado into the salad and stir to combine.
  6. Chill until ready to serve.