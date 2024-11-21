Harbourstone Signature Seafood Chowder Recipe
Feeds 5
Part 1 - Chowder Base
- 5 whole potatoes, peeled
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 whole white onion, chopped
- 1L water
- 500ml 36% cream
- 1 tsp fish base
- Black pepper to taste
Method:
- Boil water, potatoes, celery, onion, and fish base until potatoes are soft.
- Add cream ad black pepper.
- Blitz well with immersion blender until creamy.
Part 2 – Chowder vegetables
- 2 whole potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 whole carrot, peeled and diced
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- ½ large white onion, diced
Method:
- Steam potatoes and carrots for 6 minutes.
- Steam celery and onion for 3 minutes.
- Mix together once cooled.
Part 3: Chowder Seafood
- 10 oz salmon, medium diced
- 10 oz scallops, torn in half
- 10 oz haddock, medium diced
- 10 oz mussels, in shell
Method:
- In medium sauce pan, add chowder base, chowder vegetables, and seafood.
- Bring to simmer for 8 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper and serve
