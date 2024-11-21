ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Harbourstone Signature Seafood Chowder Recipe

    Seafood Chowder
    Share

    Feeds 5

    Part 1 - Chowder Base

    • 5 whole potatoes, peeled
    • 2 stalks celery, chopped
    • 1 whole white onion, chopped
    • 1L water
    • 500ml 36% cream
    • 1 tsp fish base
    • Black pepper to taste

    Method:

    1. Boil water, potatoes, celery, onion, and fish base until potatoes are soft.
    2. Add cream ad black pepper.
    3. Blitz well with immersion blender until creamy.

    Part 2 – Chowder vegetables

    • 2 whole potatoes, peeled and diced
    • 1 whole carrot, peeled and diced
    • 1 stalk celery, diced
    • ½ large white onion, diced

    Method:

    1. Steam potatoes and carrots for 6 minutes.
    2. Steam celery and onion for 3 minutes.
    3. Mix together once cooled.

    Part 3: Chowder Seafood

    • 10 oz salmon, medium diced
    • 10 oz scallops, torn in half
    • 10 oz haddock, medium diced
    • 10 oz mussels, in shell

    Method:

    1. In medium sauce pan, add chowder base, chowder vegetables, and seafood.
    2. Bring to simmer for 8 minutes.
    3. Season with salt and pepper and serve

