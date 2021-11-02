Pumpkin Oatmeal Bake Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups oats
- ½ cup pecans
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cup pure pumpkin puree
- 1 ¾ cup milk of your choice
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375, spray an 8 x 8 pan.
- In a medium bowl, mix oats, pecans, baking powder and pumpkin spice.
- Pour in prepared pan.
- In the same bowl, whisk pumpkin puree, milk of choice, maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla.
- Pour over the oat mixture and stir with a fork until everything is incorporated.
- Bake for 45 minutes. Allow to cool, cut and enjoy!