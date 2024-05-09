36-year-old man has died after shooting in North Preston, N.S.

A 36-year-old Westphal, N.S., man has died after a shooting in North Preston Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a report of man being shot on Downey Road around 11:48 p.m. They found the injured man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, which they do not believe was a random act. Evidence indicates multiple shots were fired.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in North Preston, N.S. (Source: James Morrison/CTV News Atlantic)

