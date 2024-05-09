ATLANTIC
More

    • 36-year-old man has died after shooting in North Preston, N.S.

    Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Preston, N.S. (Source: James Morrison/CTV News Atlantic) Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Preston, N.S. (Source: James Morrison/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    A 36-year-old Westphal, N.S., man has died after a shooting in North Preston Wednesday night.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a report of man being shot on Downey Road around 11:48 p.m. They found the injured man suffering from gunshot wounds.

    Emergency responders took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, which they do not believe was a random act. Evidence indicates multiple shots were fired.

    Police investigate a fatal shooting in North Preston, N.S. (Source: James Morrison/CTV News Atlantic)Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News