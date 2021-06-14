Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (1 medium)
  • 2 cups peeled and chopped carrots (about 5)
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped celery (about 3)
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 cups of vegetable broth
  • 2 (14.5 oz) cans diced tomatoes (undrained)
  • 1 cup chopped each of broccoli and cauliflower
  • 2 cups of tomato puree sauce (passata)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped frozen or fresh green beans
  • 2 tbsp Italian seasoning

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
  2. Add onions, carrots, and celery.
  3. Saute for 4 minutes, then add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer.
  4. Add in broth, tomatoes, vegetables and season with salt and pepper to taste
  5. Bring to a boil, then add green beans.
  6. Add remaining seasonings
  7. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until vegetables are fork tender
  8. Options: add corn, pasta or chicken