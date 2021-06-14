Advertisement
Recipe: Vegetable Soup
Published Monday, June 14, 2021 5:24PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (1 medium)
- 2 cups peeled and chopped carrots (about 5)
- 1 1/4 cups chopped celery (about 3)
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups of vegetable broth
- 2 (14.5 oz) cans diced tomatoes (undrained)
- 1 cup chopped each of broccoli and cauliflower
- 2 cups of tomato puree sauce (passata)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups chopped frozen or fresh green beans
- 2 tbsp Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
- Add onions, carrots, and celery.
- Saute for 4 minutes, then add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer.
- Add in broth, tomatoes, vegetables and season with salt and pepper to taste
- Bring to a boil, then add green beans.
- Add remaining seasonings
- Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until vegetables are fork tender
- Options: add corn, pasta or chicken