ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Roasted pumpkin soup

    Ingredients

    • 1 peeled and cubed squash or pumpkin
    • 1 tbsp of olive oil
    • 1 bunch of fresh thyme
    • 2 shallots, diced
    • 1 tbsp of honey or maple syrup
    • 1 tsp of cinnamon or nutmeg – can use both
    • 1 cup of whipping cream
    • 750ml of vegetable broth

    Instructions

    1. Add 1 tsp of olive oil to a baking sheet and bake cubed squash, thyme, and shallots at 400 degrees for 25 minutes, or until softened and slightly browned.
    2. Remove the squash and shallots from the oven and put in a Dutch oven or large heavy bottom pot. Add 1 tbsp of olive oil and fry on high heat until slightly crispy.
    3. Add 750 ml vegetable broth, 1 tbsp honey, and 1 tsp cinnamon. Simmer for five minutes.
    4. Transfer to blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
    5. Pass through fine mesh strainer back into your pot and bring to a simmer.
    6. Add 1 cup of whipping cream and simmer.
    7. Add salt and pepper to taste.
    8. Serve with pumpkin seeds, micro greens, and a good crusty bread.

    Enjoy! 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News