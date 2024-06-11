Summer watermelon treats

ATLANTIC
    Watermelons are shown at the K+G Food Mart in Detroit, Monday, May 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Watermelons are shown at the K+G Food Mart in Detroit, Monday, May 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Watermelon Pizza

    Ingredients:

    • One watermelon
    • Yogurt of your choice (Greek vanilla works well)
    • Fruit of your choice

    Directions:

    1. Cut watermelon into thick coins, then into a pizza (6-8 triangles)
    2. Add yogurt as a ‘sauce’
    3. Decorate with the fruit of your choice and enjoy!

    Watermelon Popsicles

    You will need:

    • A watermelon
    • Popsicle sticks

    Directions:

    1. Cut watermelon in thick coins, cut into a pizza (6-8 triangles)
    2. Cut a little slit in the bottom of the rind, insert popsicle stick, and freeze (be sure to freeze in a single layer).

