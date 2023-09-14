Coast guard suspends search for missing Newfoundland fisherman, police to take over

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The Canadian Coast Guard has ended its search for a man who went missing after a cod fishing boat sank Tuesday off Newfoundland's northeast coast.

The coast guard said in a news release today that it decided Wednesday evening to call off the search.

It says the search operation is now a recovery mission and the RCMP will take over.

Officials say the small vessel with four men aboard sank roughly 1.6 kilometres from the harbour in Fleur de Lys, N.L., about 375 kilometres northwest of St. John's.

The bodies of two men were recovered, and one man was rescued from the shore by a local fishing crew.

Coast guard vessels, Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, local fishing boats, and ground search and rescue teams had been scouring the sea and shorelines around Fleur de Lys since Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.