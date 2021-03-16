HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old man from Cocagne, New Brunswick is facing charges after a rash of thefts from Canada Post mailboxes in the community.

On Feb. 12, New Brunswick RCMP’s Southeast District Crime Reduction Unit started an investigation after receiving a report of damage to a community mailbox and stolen mail.

Police say more than 50 complaints were received from 16 communities including Saint-Antoine, Notre-Dame, Grande-Digue, Upper Coverdale and Sainte-Marie-de-Kent.

On March 11, a 26-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a residence and a vehicle in Cocagne and seized stolen mail and other related items.

The 26-year-old man was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on July 16.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.