Colchester County man with lifetime firearms ban facing slew of firearms-related charges
A 37-year-old man is facing several firearms-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in Lower Onslow, N.S.
Colchester County District RCMP received a report Thursday about a man who was in possession of firearms without a license at a home on Highway 2.
Officers learned that the same man also had a lifetime firearms ban following a 2006 robbery conviction.
A search warrant was executed at the home the next day with help from the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services.
Police found the man at the home and he was arrested.
Police say they also found and seized two rifles, a revolver, a crossbow and ammunition.
Andrew Matthew Douglas Maloney of Lower Onslow has been charged with:
- possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- tampering with a serial number
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- possession of a prohibited firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm
- two counts of careless storage of ammunition
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
Maloney was remanded into custody.
He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court Monday.
