Collies converge in Bible Hill, N.S., for national competition

Nearly 80 purebred Collies will converge in Bible Hill, N.S., this weekend for a national convention and competition at the Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition Grounds.

Show organizer Beth Rutherford said Collies make a great family pet or service dog.

“They have a pretty calm demeanor and they get along with all kinds of animals and other dogs,” she said in an interview with CTV’s Mike Lamb on Friday.

There are two different varieties of Collies says Rutherford, the rough coat and the smooth coat.

“The rough coat is the classic lassie that everyone recognizes from the movies and the television show. The smooth coat is basically the same, but they have short hair. The personally and looks are the same. The only difference is the coat and the coat maintenance,” she said.

The breed was originally used for herding in England and Scotland.

“They were developed in England and Scotland. Because it was so wet in Scotland, the reason their ears tip is to keep the rain out,” she said.

“We had a number of Collies over the years. Very gentle and quite a good family dog, very lovely animals,” said Collie owners Gary and Donna Curtis.

The Collie Club of Canada will host their national specialty show and several other events until Sunday.

