

CTV Atlantic





It was an emotional day in Bridgewater as a young woman, who has accused the former chief of the town's police force of sexual assault, took the stand for a second day.

John Collyer has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and sexual exploitation and is currently on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complainant, whose identity is protected under a court-imposed publication ban, faced cross-examination Friday.

The woman told the court that Collyer placed his hand between her legs and put his hand inside her while they were together in a moving vehicle in 2016.

When questioned by defence attorney David Bright, the complainant became emotional.

Many of the questions focused around personal information, which could identify the complainant, and therefore cannot be reported.

The woman testified that she was not completely transparent with investigators when first questioned about the allegations in 2016. She said she just didn't want to have to deal with it at that time.

The woman also told court she deleted Facebook messages between her and Collyer's account, saying she didn't want to look at anything that made her depressed.

“She said that they were bothering her,” said Crown Attorney Roland Levesque. “They were depressing her and she just didn't want to see them anymore.”

The complainant’s mother has previously told the court that she found what she considered to be inappropriate messages, including one that appeared to have been sent from Collyer's account, calling the then-17-year-old “hot.”

The case was originally supposed to wrap up on Monday. However, things are behind schedule. The Crown still has witnesses to call and the defence has also indicated that they plan to call evidence, including having Collyer himself testify. That means following Monday's scheduled court appearance, the case will likely be adjourned until September when the trial can resume.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.