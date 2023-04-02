Construction back on Saint John Harbour Bridge

Construction has returned to the Saint John Harbour Bridge.

The bridge is once again down to one lane of traffic in each direction. The reductions will continue until late November, according to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The lane reductions are due to an ongoing $26 million bridge rehabilitation project, expected to finish in 2026.

The provincial government says the project will extend the bridge’s operation by 30 to 50 years.

Work includes the installation of new waterproofing and asphalt wearing surfaces, along with the replacement of bearings and pier cap repairs under the structure.

In February, the provincial and federal government confirmed $15 million in funding to finish the remaining phases.