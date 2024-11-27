Man arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple buildings in Fredericton

The Fredericton Police Force arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly breaking into several downtown buildings and starting a fire at one business.

Police say Shawn Allan McLaughlin faces charges of break and enter and arson at Williams Seafood on Smythe Street on Nov. 21.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 22, Williams Seafood said a person gained access to the restaurant, cut several wires and set the washroom on fire.

Police say McLaughlin is also facing charges of break and enter at 65 Brunswick Street on Nov. 10, and break and enter at the Hilton Garden Inn on Queen Street on Nov. 18.

McLaughlin is facing multiple charges of breach of probation.

He will be remanded into custody until his bail hearing on Monday.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.