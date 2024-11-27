ATLANTIC
More

    • Man arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple buildings in Fredericton

    A Fredericton Police Force car. (Source: Fredericton Police Force/Facebook) A Fredericton Police Force car. (Source: Fredericton Police Force/Facebook)
    Share

    The Fredericton Police Force arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly breaking into several downtown buildings and starting a fire at one business.

    Police say Shawn Allan McLaughlin faces charges of break and enter and arson at Williams Seafood on Smythe Street on Nov. 21.

    In a Facebook post on Nov. 22, Williams Seafood said a person gained access to the restaurant, cut several wires and set the washroom on fire.

    Police say McLaughlin is also facing charges of break and enter at 65 Brunswick Street on Nov. 10, and break and enter at the Hilton Garden Inn on Queen Street on Nov. 18.

    McLaughlin is facing multiple charges of breach of probation.

    He will be remanded into custody until his bail hearing on Monday.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News