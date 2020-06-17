HALIFAX -- For the eighth day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases remains at 1,061.

The province last reported a new case of COVID-19 on June 9.

As Nova Scotia continues its streak of no new cases, the premier is urging residents to continue to follow the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The past few months have been difficult for our province and it's great to see Nova Scotians start to return to our day-to-day lives," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release on Wednesday.

"As the weather gets nicer, I encourage everyone to get outside and experience all that our province has to offer. But please continue to take care, be safe and follow public health advice and rules."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 505 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 49,775 negative test results.

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths. Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents of Halifax’s Northwood long-term care facility, which has seen the most significant outbreak in the province.

There are no active COVID-19 cases at Northwood, or at any other long-term care home in the province.

Still 2 active cases

The province isn’t reporting any additional recoveries at this time. There are still 997 resolved cases and two active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia.

There are still two people in hospital, including one patient in an intensive care unit.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers now reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 52 cases

central zone: 899 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

The Nova Scotia government announced Friday that the provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order took effect at noon on Sunday and will remain in effect until June 28, unless the government terminates or extends it.