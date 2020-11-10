SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A case of alleged misconduct by a New Brunswick police officer that's already cost a lot of money could be headed for a public inquiry.

It's been going on for four years and the mayors who share the Kennebecasis Regional Police say they've alredy spent more than a million dollars on it.

The New Brunswick Police Association (NBPA) and CUPE Local 1905 are calling for an inquiry into the case of Insp. Jeff Porter, an officer with the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, who has been suspended with pay since 2016 after a complaint was filed against him.

The Canadian Union of Public Employee says the case involved alleged misconduct.

"The oversight body failed, let's be clear and that's what we are trying to explain here to make sure that this doesn't happen again," said Mike Davidson, CUPE's national representative.

Wayne Gallant, the chief of the Kennebecasis Regional Police, has confirmed that Porter plans to retire at the end of this year.

The chief also says the case is under the jurisdiction of an arbitration process under the Police Act and that it's been adjourned to Dec. 31.

"It is also hoped our longstanding request to expedite an arbitration hearing will be supported by all stakeholders at the upcoming meetings," said Bob Davidson, the NBPA's labour analyst.

The case has come at a high cost to the towns who share the regional police service -- more than one million dollars, to date.

Because of this case, the mayors of Rothesay and Quispamsis have written a letter to the premier asking for changes to the Police Act.

The letter says, in part, "though a resolution is pending, it seems unlikely any of the tax dollars expended will be recovered."

The calls for change are being made to make sure this situation is a one-off.